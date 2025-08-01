Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allstate by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after buying an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,681,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,719,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,496,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,997,000 after buying an additional 477,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,233,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,421,000 after buying an additional 217,468 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $202.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $168.36 and a 1 year high of $213.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.11.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 8.79%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

