Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.4%

WFC stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $262.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

