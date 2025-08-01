Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) VP Brian Jon Agen Sells 47,939 Shares

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $5,297,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 90,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,657.50. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $31,590,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1,257.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

