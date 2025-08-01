Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,626,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $287.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.65. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

