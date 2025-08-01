Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,654,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806,882 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intel by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.80 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

