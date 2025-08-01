Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,371,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,504,000 after acquiring an additional 82,149 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 10,370,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,920,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,500 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7,206.3% during the fourth quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,879 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,895,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,746,000 after purchasing an additional 839,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WMG. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.72.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 1.4%

Warner Music Group stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

