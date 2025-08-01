Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Aegis Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,347,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $358.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $273.60 and a 1 year high of $363.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.64 and a 200 day moving average of $333.52.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

