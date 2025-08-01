Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $759,000 Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $38,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $41,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.9%

YUM stock opened at $144.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average is $146.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,720 shares of company stock worth $2,150,965. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

