Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $43.37 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

