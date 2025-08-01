Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $180.06 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.95. The company has a market cap of $144.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

