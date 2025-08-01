Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $3,894,328.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,485,632 shares of company stock worth $191,222,623. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $158.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $160.89. The firm has a market cap of $373.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

