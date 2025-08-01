Mizuho Reiterates $26.00 Price Target for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 724,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,181 shares of company stock worth $4,043,240. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

