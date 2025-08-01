MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 2,576 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.53. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.