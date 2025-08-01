MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,519 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.21% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of BATS:JBBB opened at $48.48 on Friday. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

