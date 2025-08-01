Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at UBS Group

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Methanex from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. Methanex has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $808.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.04 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Methanex by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 368,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 162,755 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

