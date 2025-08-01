Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $180.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.