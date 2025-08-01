Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $84.86 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,423,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,843.75. This represents a 38.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $165,392.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,391.45. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,596 shares of company stock worth $8,171,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

