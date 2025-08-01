Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 740 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after buying an additional 37,110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $190.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total value of $210,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 554,879 shares in the company, valued at $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,218 shares of company stock worth $900,918. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

