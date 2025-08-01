Mengis Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.46 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 60,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000. AstraZeneca makes up approximately 0.9% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $283,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.5% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 41,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

