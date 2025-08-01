Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAW. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in CS Disco by 76.6% in the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 46,413 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CS Disco news, EVP Melanie Antoon sold 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $28,119.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 246,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,448.47. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Friedrichsen sold 118,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $463,952.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,136,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,725.81. The trade was a 9.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,479 shares of company stock valued at $575,662. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CS Disco Price Performance

NYSE:LAW opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

CS Disco Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

