Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 33 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 422,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total transaction of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,330.58. This represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,570 shares of company stock valued at $110,581,672 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $454.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of -658.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.79. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.