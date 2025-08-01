Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,913 Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,881,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $6,223,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMCR

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.