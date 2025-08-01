Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CAG stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.11. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.