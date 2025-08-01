Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Invests $334,000 in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 170.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6%

Dollar General stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.04%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

