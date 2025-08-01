Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Invests $334,000 in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 170.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Dollar General Stock Down 0.6%
Dollar General stock opened at $104.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $126.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dollar General Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.04%.
Dollar General Profile
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
