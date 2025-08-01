Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $484,000 Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,406,000 after buying an additional 8,930,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,509,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,984,000 after buying an additional 3,278,632 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,858,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,205,000 after buying an additional 2,458,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,235,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $93.40 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

