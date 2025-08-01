Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,202 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 87.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 830.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

