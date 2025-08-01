Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 347,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 205,356 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 45,236 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 83,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 0.9%

RPRX opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $37.56.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.69 million. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royalty Pharma

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.