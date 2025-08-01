Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 438 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 34,755 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE EMN opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

