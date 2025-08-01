McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.11% of McKesson worth $92,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $693.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $716.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.88. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $710.17.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,884.48. The trade was a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

