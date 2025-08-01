Mark Schoenberg Sells 5,149 Shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2025

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGNGet Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,149 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $98,551.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 158,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,503.06. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 9th, Mark Schoenberg sold 5,162 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $38,043.94.

Urogen Pharma Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ URGN opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97,487.15% and a negative net margin of 150.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 751.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 175,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URGN. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Urogen Pharma

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.