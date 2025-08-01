Mark Schoenberg Sells 5,149 Shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,149 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $98,551.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 158,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,503.06. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Mark Schoenberg sold 5,162 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $38,043.94.

Urogen Pharma Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ URGN opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urogen Pharma

Urogen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97,487.15% and a negative net margin of 150.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 751.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 175,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URGN. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Further Reading

