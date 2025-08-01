Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 144.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,356 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 189.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 49.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 83,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RPRX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Royalty Pharma PLC has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

