LVZ Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.94.

Apple Stock Down 0.7%

Apple stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.98. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.