LPL Financial LLC Has $50.77 Million Holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of CSX worth $50,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.54 on Friday. CSX Corporation has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

