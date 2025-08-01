LPL Financial LLC Buys 37,307 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,307 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $56,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

