Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 465 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Lindenwold Advisors INC reduced its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 119.6% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 19,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $1,423,218.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,843.75. The trade was a 38.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 400 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $38,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,045,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,972,493.08. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,433. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

