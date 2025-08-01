Lindenwold Advisors INC Buys 4,354 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.9% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.84.

V stock opened at $345.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.51 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

