Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Life360 from $48.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Life360 Price Performance

Life360 stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. Life360 has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life360 will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Life360

In other news, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $284,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 312,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,520,250. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brit Morin sold 47,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $2,909,285.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,663.88. This trade represents a 64.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,168 shares of company stock worth $6,950,554 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. raised its stake in Life360 by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 16.9% during the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in shares of Life360 by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

