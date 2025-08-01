LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 74,507 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 877,125 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LZ opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.23. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $10.60.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $183.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 4.39%. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

