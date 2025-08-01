LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.17 and traded as high as $43.66. LATAM Airlines Group shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 1,168,586 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 3.58.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 143.14% and a net margin of 8.79%. Research analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LATAM Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 761.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Featured Stories

