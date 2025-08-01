KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 155,680 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) by 93.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,680 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GSAT opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -783.00 and a beta of 0.91. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $41.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

In related news, Director James Monroe III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,783,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,358,336.52. This represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 61.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

