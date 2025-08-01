KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Cuts Stock Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLOV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 80.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clover Health Investments

In other Clover Health Investments news, CEO Conrad Wai sold 91,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $302,774.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,403,701 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,287.32. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

CLOV stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $462.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Further Reading

