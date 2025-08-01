Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and traded as high as $48.27. Kenon shares last traded at $47.58, with a volume of 16,906 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Kenon Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 79.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenon during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1,139.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kenon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

