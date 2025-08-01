JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Stock Price

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

Shares of HIG opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 151.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

