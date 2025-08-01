Jonathan S. Bauer Sells 2,391 Shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $595,932.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,209.52. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $241.88 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $208.13 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 15.0%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

