Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,557,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250,400 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 1.39% of Sprinklr worth $29,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CXM opened at $8.99 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 174,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $1,584,973.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 732,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,058.47. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Michael Harvey sold 21,422 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $192,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 681,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,190. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,512,691 shares of company stock valued at $85,942,764 in the last three months. 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

