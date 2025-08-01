Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 435,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,136,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,797 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,399,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,113,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,236,000 after acquiring an additional 293,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.81.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $369.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

