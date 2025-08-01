Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $14.24 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,234.65 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,191.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,194.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 556.22% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,139.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,298.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

