Jason Drew Smith Sells 7,522 Shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 7,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $143,971.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 41,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,156.88. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Urogen Pharma Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of URGN opened at $19.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $880.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.02. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 97,487.15% and a negative net margin of 150.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Urogen Pharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6,047.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6,908.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on URGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, June 13th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

