Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,022 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $6.95.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.0024 dividend. This represents a yield of 43.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

