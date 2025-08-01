iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $134.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average of $128.71. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

